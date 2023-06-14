Officials: Woman accused of pouring lighter fluid on another woman then setting her on fire A woman has been arrested after she got into an argument with another woman and poured lighter fluid on her in Escambia County, Florida. (Escambia County Sheriff's Office/Escambia County Sheriff's Office)

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman has been arrested after she got into an argument with another woman and poured lighter fluid on her in Escambia County, Florida.

Darneque Jones, 24, was arrested Monday and has been charged with aggravated battery and damaging property, according to WEAR-TV.

In a news release, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said that on June 6, deputies were called out to the 9000 block of Holsberry Road for an armed disturbance.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman with burns on her arms, neck, and back, according to the sheriff’s office. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The woman had burns to about 30% of her body, WEAR-TV reported. Her current condition is unknown.

Jones was reportedly in an argument with the victim when Jones poured lighter fluid and lit her on fire, the sheriff’s office said.

Jones is being held on a $252,500 bond, according to WEAR-TV.