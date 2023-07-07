Officials: Bobcat removed from car engine compartment after crash, released back into wild

Officials: Bobcat removed from car engine compartment after crash, released back into wild Officials say a bobcat was removed from an engine compartment after a car hit it unknowingly in Gila Bend, Arizona. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office /Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

GILA BEND, Ariz. — Officials say a bobcat was removed from an engine compartment after a car hit it unknowingly in Gila Bend, Arizona.

>> Read more trending news

A driver that was heading to work when they hit a bobcat, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.

The driver noticed later that there was a bobcat lodged into their engine once they parked it, according to KPNX.

“He looked under the hood and saw two eyeballs looking at him,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies along with Arizona Game & Fish Department were able to sedate the bobcat in order to remove it from the car’s engine compartment. Once the bobcat was removed, it was released back into the wild.

The bobcat sustained no injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Latest headlines:
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!