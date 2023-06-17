Officials: 2-year-old dies after arcade machine falls on him A 2-year-old boy died tragically after an accident involving an arcade machine in Crystal Beach, Florida, officials say. (Dmitri Maruta/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

CRYSTAL BEACH, Texas — A 2-year-old boy died tragically after an accident involving an arcade machine in Crystal Beach, Florida, officials say.

In a news release, Galveston County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the 2200 block of Snapper Street in Crystal Beach on Wednesday about an unresponsive child.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the Crystal Beach Volunteer EMS and Fire were providing medical care for a 2-year-old child, according to the sheriff’s office.

The child’s family was renting a beach house in the area when the young boy climbed on top of an arcade machine in one of the rooms in the house, KHOU reported. The arcade machine tipped over and it fell on top of the boy.

The child’s grandmother was approaching the child in the same room when she saw what was happening. The sheriff’s office said she was unable to get to the boy in time.

The boy was flown to the hospital where he later died from his injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The name of the boy has not been released. Investigators have determined his death to be accidental.