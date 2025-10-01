New York City apartment building partially collapses after gas explosion

In an image from the FDNY, posted to X, the damage from a partial apartment building collapse can be seen.

BRONX, N.Y. — A gas explosion in New York City has resulted in a partial collapse of an apartment building.

The New York City Fire Department said initial reports were that the explosion occurred in the Bronx building’s incinerator shaft, The Associated Press reported. One corner of the high-rise collapsed.

Story here 👉️ https://t.co/KsEnfYa7vn | A gas explosion in an apartment building in the Bronx caused a partial collapse on Wednesday morning. The explosion apparently collapsed the incinerator shaft of the 17-story building. The rest of the building appeared to be stable with… pic.twitter.com/j5LBIxw6Ze — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) October 1, 2025

WCBS reported that the “entire side” of the 20-story building was destroyed.

The FDNY is responding to a partial building collapse at 207 Alexander Avenue in the Bronx. pic.twitter.com/Gxuf1re87u — FDNY (@FDNY) October 1, 2025

Diamond Freeman told WPIX that she heard a “big boom” right before the collapse.

“When you looked out, the whole building just went boom, it fell. Then you heard another boom, and all the side of the building just fell. It was crazy. All you see is smoke," Freeman said.

An underground water main also collapsed because of the explosion, WABC reported.

There are no known injuries, but officials will be using drones and dogs to look for victims, WABC reported.

The stability of the building was also not known immediately after the blast, according to WCBS.

Incinerators were common in buildings in the city, allowing for the burning of the building’s trash, but have been replaced with compactors that use the same chutes, the AP explained.

The apartment building is owned by the city and is public housing, according to the AP.

Last week, a fire erupted in the same building, leaving a teen girl in critical condition and a medically induced coma, WPIX reported.

