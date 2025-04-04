New sex trafficking charges filed against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

FILEP PHOTO: Sean "Diddy" Combs poses in the press room with his Global Icon Award at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. Another indictment has been filed against Combs. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

More charges have been filed against entertainer Sean “Diddy” Combs as he awaits trial on previous charges.

Federal prosecutors filed a superseding indictment Friday that accused the mogul of using force, fraud or coercion to compel a woman to engage in commercial sex acts from 2021 to 2024.

The indictment was returned by a federal grand jury and accused Combs of transporting the woman and other people, including commercial sex workers, to engage in prostitution.

Specific events, however, were not disclosed.

The charges unveiled on Friday are in addition to the ones Combs already faced, including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges that were filed in September.

The charges filed in September were in connection with a woman dubbed Victim-1 in the legal documents. The new charges are focused on a woman called Victim-2.

This was the second time a superseding indictment was filed against Combs, but it is the first with additional charges. The previous superseding indictment modified details in connection with the charges that had already been filed.

Combs’ trial is scheduled to start on May 5 and he has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York.

He denies all of the charges against him, and pleaded guilty to the first set, which focused on allegations of coercion and abuse against women for several years with the aid of friends and employees to keep the women silent using blackmail and violence against the alleged victims to keep them quiet.

Combs also faces dozens of civil lawsuits connected to the allegations.

©2024 Cox Media Group