New ‘Hunger Games’ book to be released in 2025; new movie coming too

Suzanne Collins HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 13: Suzanne Collins attends "The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes" Los Angeles Fan Event at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 13, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Lionsgate) (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Lionsgate)

Author Suzanne Collins known for her “Hunger Games” series is coming out with a new book next year.

Scholastic announced that “Sunrise on the Reaping” is expected to be published on March 18, 2025, according to The Associated Press. It is the fifth book in Collins’ series. It will take place about 24 years before the original “Hunger Games” novel took place. It is also about 40 years since her last book “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” took place.

Lionsgate also announced that it will be making a movie based on the novel which will be the sixth “Hunger Games” movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“With ‘Sunrise on the Reaping,’ I was inspired by David Hume’s idea of implicit submission and, in his words, ‘the easiness with which the many are governed by the few,’” Collins said in a statement to the AP.

“The story also lent itself to a deeper dive into the use of propaganda and the power of those who control the narrative. The question ‘Real or not real?’ seems more pressing to me every day,” Collins continued.

The last movie, “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” was released last November, Variety reported. It starred Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth. It made about $337.4 million at the box office across the world. The original trilogy was made into four films and starred Jennifer Lawrence. Together, the “Hunger Games” movie series made $3.3 billion.

