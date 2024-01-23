New Hampshire primary: Haley sweeps all six Dixville Notch votes

Voters Head To The Polls To Cast Their Vote In The New Hampshire Primary CONCORD, NEW HAMPSHIRE - JANUARY 23: First-time voter Buddy Eddy fills out his ballot for the New Hampshire presidential primary election at The Barn at Bull Meadow on January 23, 2024 in Concord, New Hampshire. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley struck the first blow early Tuesday in the New Hampshire presidential primary.

Haley started the day by winning all six votes in the tiny community of Dixville Notch. Since 1960, the township has been the first to vote in the New Hampshire primary, opening its polls just after midnight and, generally, closing them minutes later after all who are registered and eligible have voted.

Six registered voters in Dixville Notch – four Republicans and two independents – kicked off the voting in the Granite State. All six cast their ballots for Haley.

“It’s the true exercise of democracy. Democracy thrives on participation and lack thereof creates chaos,” Leslie Otten told CNN. Otten is the principal owner and developer of the Balsams Resort, where the voting took place.

The registered voters in the community used the same ballot box that was first used to collect ballots in 1960.

While Haley took all the votes in Dixville Notch, according to most polls, former President Donald Trump has a double-digit lead over Haley in New Hampshire.

On the Democratic side, President Joe Biden is the first sitting president running for reelection who will not appear on New Hampshire’s primary ballot.

The Democratic National Committee last year approved a decision to move the party’s first primary for 2024 to South Carolina rather than sticking with New Hampshire.

Ignoring the DNC’s decision, New Hampshire decided to proceed with its Democratic primary, arguing that state law requires its primaries be held at least seven days before any other state.

Biden decided not to file to put his name on the state’s ballot. According to his campaign, his name will appear on New Hampshire’s ballot for the Nov. 5 general election.

