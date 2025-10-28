New Dr. Seuss book to teach kids 50 states

FILE PHOTO: A new Dr. Seuss book will be added to the vast collection that children over the years have grown up with.

Theodor Geisel may have died nearly 35 years ago, but Dr. Seuss and his stories live on.

A manuscript he had penned has been discovered and will soon be coming out as a new book.

Random House Children’s Books, along with Dr. Seuss Enterprises, announced the latest book, “Sing The 50 United States,” will be published and will come out just in time for the country’s 250th birthday.

“With Dr. Seuss’s signature rhymes, rhythm, and wordplay, SING THE 50 UNITED STATES! invites readers to learn and name all fifty states together with the iconic Cat in the Hat and two Little Cat helpers," the publishers said in a news release.

The manuscript for “Sing the 50 United States” was found in the archives of Dr. Seuss Enterprises at the Geisel Library at the University of California, San Diego.

It included the entire text, a cover sketch and art direction notes.

Tom Brannon created new illustrations for the book in the style of Dr. Seuss. The book will also include excerpts and sketches created by Geisel.

There will also be a music video debuting in conjunction with the new book that will premiere on the Dr. Seuss YouTube channel.

The first edition will be released on June 2 and will be 500,000 copies, the publishers said.

Random House Children’s Books and Dr. Seuss Enterprises are working with First Book and will provide students in participating classrooms in every state a backpack filled with “Sing The 50 United States” and other Dr. Seuss titles.

