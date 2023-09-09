Neil Armstrong’s former Texas house is on the market

Neil Armstrong WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 22: Astronaut Neil Armstrong, commander of Apollo 11, testifies before the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee about human space flight on Capitol Hill September 22, 2011 in Washington, DC. Armstrong was the first human to walk on the surface of the moon. Last week NASA unveiled their new heavy-lift rocket system that will put humans into space with a command capsule that is already under development. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

EL LAGO, Texas — A house that was owned once by NASA astronaut Neil Armstrong is up for sale in El Lago, Texas.

The house was purchased in 1964 by Armstrong when he was 34 years old, according to KHOU. He was just beginning his career in the astronaut program at the time. He became the first person to walk on the moon just five years later in the Apollo 11 mission.

The house was located in an area that about a few miles away from the Johnson Space Center, according to the news outlet.

The house was believed to be featured in the “Apollo 11″ movie, according to KHOU. It was also listed as “The Moon House” by a vacation rental company for less than $400 a night.

“Mid-century home located on a lot-and-a-half shines with unique architecture including original rock fireplace, staircase railing and nostalgic pink pool decking,” the listing on Sotheby’s International Realty says, according to the Houston Star-Telegram. “Enter through the double doors to find the classic sunken family room, vaulted ceilings and large windows overlooking the back yard pool.”

The house is listed by Sotheby’s International Realty, according to the newspaper.

“This house has a lot of great history. This is actually the home that Neil Armstrong owned when he landed on the moon,” the current homeowners told KRIV.

The house is on the market for $550,000, according to KHOU. It is a four-bedroom, 2.5 bath house at 1003 Woodland Drive. It is about 2,883 square feet. The lot it is on is about 17,102 square feet.

“The original rock fireplace remains and can be seen in Armstrong family photos from the 60′s,” Debbie Ashley, the listing agent told KRIV. The house an updated kitchen, a study, and a flex area upstairs.

Armstrong received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, according to the Houston Star-Telegram. Armstrong died in 2012.