NBA on Christmas Day: 5 memorable games when the stars came to play

The late Kobe Bryant, left, and Michael Jordan are two of the stars who have excelled in the NBA's Christmas Day Games.

It has been a tradition for 78 years -- the stars come out when the NBA plays on Christmas Day.

There have been some glittering performances since the NBA’s inaugural Christmas Day game in 1947, held during the league’s second season. According to NBA.com, there will be five Christmas Day games for the 18th consecutive season.

The games reach fans in 215 countries and territories and are broadcast in more than 50 languages. ABC and ESPN plan to air all five games, giving basketball fans 13 consecutive hours of coverage.

Three games are first-time matchups for Dec. 25: the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. the New York Knicks (12 p.m. ET), with the Knicks extending their record for most games played on Christmas Day to 58; the Dallas Mavericks vs. the Golden State Warriors (5 p.m. ET); and the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. the Denver Nuggets (10:30 p.m. ET).

The other two games pit the San Antonio Spurs vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder at 2:30 p.m. ET, and the Houston Rockets vs. the Los Angeles Lakers at 8 p.m. ET.

According to NBA.com, LeBron James is the Christmas Day career leader in points (507), games played (19), field goals made (180), three-pointers made (tied with James Harden with 31) and victories (11). Other Christmas Day career leaders include Bill Russell for rebounds (176), Shaquille O’Neal for blocked shots (25) and Oscar Robertson for free throws made (125).

The Lakers and Knicks share the record for most team victories on Christmas Day with 25.

Here are some memorable games from Christmas Day.

Knicks 136, Warriors 135 (2OT) (1961)

Wilt Chamberlain’s 59 points and 36 rebounds were not enough as Philadelphia fell to New York in double overtime. In only his third NBA season, “The Stilt” also connected on 13 free throws for Philadelphia, according to Basketball-Reference.com. NBA.com notes that the Big Dipper’s rebounding total is a Christmas Day record, and his point totals were a Christmas Day record for 23 years. Richie Guerin led New York with 40 points.

Nets 120, Knicks 114 (1984)

Bernard King broke Chamberlain’s record for points scored in a game on Christmas Day, pouring in 60 points on 19-for-30 shooting while making 22 of 26 free throws, according to The Sporting News. King also had seven rebounds and four assists.

And just like Chamberlain, King’s gaudy numbers on offense were not enough to secure a victory. Micheal Ray Richardson scored 36 points, including a 16-for-17 effort from the free-throw line, as the Nets outscored the Knicks 33-23 to pull out the victory.

Nevertheless, King became only the third player to score 50 points in a Christmas Day game, joining Chamberlain and Rick Barry, who scored 50 points in 1966.

Kobe Bryant led the Lakers to a Christmas Day victory over the Celtics, snapping their 19-game winning streak! (2008)



27 PTS

9 REB

5 AST

1 STL

57% FG (13/23) pic.twitter.com/VmKfvgW3St — ThrowbackHoops (@ThrowbackHoops) December 5, 2025

Heat 104, Lakers 102 (OT) (2004)

Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant had won three NBA titles during eight seasons as teammates in Los Angeles, but Shaq was now in Miami after requesting a trade, according to NBA.com.

The hyped showdown was worth it, as Bryant scored 42 points. O’Neal, who scored 24 and had 11 rebounds, was assisted by Dwyane Wade’s 29 points and 10 assists. Miami outscored the Lakers 10-8 in overtime to secure its 11th straight victory. The Heat would win three more games before losing to Seattle on Jan. 5, 2005.

(2004) The best and most anticipated NBA Christmas Day game ever.



Kobe (41pts) and Shaq (24pts) face off for the first time as opponents & 22-year-old Wade (29pts) leads the Heat down the stretch. 🔥



pic.twitter.com/ReYSx8QUxQ — Timeless Sports (@timelesssports_) December 25, 2023

Knicks 86, Bulls 85 (1986)

Patrick Ewing’s put-back at the buzzer helped the Knicks slip past Chicago in Michael Jordan’s first Christmas Day appearance in the NBA. Jordan scored a game-high 30 points against the Knicks.

Trent Tucker had missed a 3-point attempt, and as the ball came off the rim Ewing grabbed the rebound and put up a shot as time expired, according to The Sporting News. Ewing finished with 28 points.

Lakers 92, Celtics 83 (2008)

In a rematch of the previous season’s NBA Finals, the Lakers snapped the Celtics’ 19-game winning streak and made Phil Jackson the sixth NBA coach to win 1,000 games.

Kobe Bryant scored a game-high 27 points, according to Basketball-Reference.com. Teammate Pau Gasol scored 20, including seven in the final three minutes of the game, CNN reported.

“They had just won 19 straight games so they were due for one,” Bryant told ESPN. “It was a challenge to stop the streak because they were playing so well.”

