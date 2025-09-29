National Coffee Day: Freebies and deals

Mondays can be difficult, but luckily, today is National Coffee Day, so there are deals that can help kick your day into gear or give you a bit of a boost when the day starts to drag.

According to the website National Day Calendar, Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day.

Coffee has been a beverage of choice since the mid-15th century, when monasteries in Yemen started roasting coffee beans to brew coffee. Traders had brought the seeds from Ethiopia to grow them in Yemen. Coffee then went to Italy and then the rest of Europe, Indonesia, and then the Americas.

Brazil is the largest producer of coffee, with Colombia number two.

How can you celebrate the unofficially buzzy holiday? With coffee deals of course.

As always, check with local locations to see if they’re participating in the promotions.

7-Eleven: Rewards members get a free coffee with breakfast sandwich purchase. It is an ongoing promotion that is limited to one free coffee a day and up to seven free drinks a month. (“Today”)

AeroPress: 10% premium colorways devices on AeroPress and Williams Sonoma.

Aroma Joe’s: Free 16-oz hot or iced coffee. Rewards members get a free 24-oz. hot or iced coffee.

Atlas Coffee: Club customers get a free 12-oz. bag of single-origin coffee with any subscription. You pay for shipping. Use code FREECOFFEEDAY.

Bean Box Coffee: Free 12-oz. bag of coffee with any purchase and code COFFEEDAY25. (“Today”)

Beans & Brews Coffee House: Free medium drip coffee (hot or iced) for reward members. (“Today”)

Burger King: Royal Perks members get a free medium iced coffee with $1 purchase. (“Today”)

Cafe Aroma: 20% off on the website using code COFFEEDAY. (“Today”)

CC’s Coffee House: Free small cold brew or fresh-brewed coffee for rewards members.

Circle K: Free medium hot or iced coffee.

Clean Juice: 16-oz. Coffee One smoothie for $5.

Dunkin’: Rewards members get free medium hot or iced coffee with purchase in app.

Dunn Brothers Coffee: Free small, brewed coffee.

Eight O’Clock Coffee: 15% off online orders of $75 or more with code GR8COFFEE.

Einstein Bros.: Free hot or iced coffee for rewards members with online or app purchase.

Frutta Bowls: Free 16-oz. cold brew with $9.99 or more purchase and code COFFEE25.

GourmetGiftBaskets.com: 20% off coffee-related gifts with code JOETODAY25 through Oct. 31. (“Today”)

Gregorys Coffee: Free Protein Buzz drink with code GAINS through app.

Honey Dew: Any size of hot or iced coffee for $2 in the app.

Kolache Factory: Free 12-oz. coffee in stores.

Keurig: 50% off sitewide with code COFFEEDAYFLASH. (“Today”)

Krispy Kreme: Original Glazed dozen for $1 with purchase of a dozen at regular price. Free medium hot or iced coffee and free doughnut.

La Madeleine: Rewards members can get a free regular-sized coffee with a purchase.

Panera: Free three-month Unlimited Sip Club membership with code COFFEEDAY.

Paris Baguette: Free medium hot or iced coffee with purchase for rewards members.

Peet’s Coffee: 25% off sitewide with code NCD25.

Pilot: Free hot coffee for app users.

PJ’s Coffee: Free 16-oz. cold brew when ordering in the app.

Pret A Manger: Free coffee when ordered in the app.

Scooter’s Coffee: Free medium brewed coffee for app users.

Sheetz: Free hot or iced self-serve coffee with any purchase for loyalty members. (“Today”)

Shipley Donuts: Free cold brew donut or glazed donut with coffee purchase for loyalty members.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf: $5 large beverage.

Verena Street Coffee: 25% off coffee

Whataburger: Free 16-oz. hot or iced coffee.

Ziggi’s Coffee: $1 16-oz. Daily Brew, Iced Coffee, Cold Brew.

