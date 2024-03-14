‘N Sync reunites on stage at Justin Timberlake concert; performs ‘Paradise’

Reunion FILE PHOTO: (L-R) Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, and Chris Kirkpatrick of 'N Sync speak onstage the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. The band performed together on stage for the first time since 2015 on Wednesday night. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV)

It was “Paradise” for fans of ‘N Sync during Justin Timberlake’s concert in Los Angeles.

Instead of saying “Bye, Bye, Bye” Timberlake welcomed his bandmates in what may have been one of the biggest reunions in recent years.

Variety reported it was the first time Timberlake performed with ‘N Sync since 2013, during the MTV Video Music Awards where JT received the Video Vanguard Award.

Wednesday’s show was part of a series of concerts promoting his new album “Everything I Thought I Was.” The group’s song “Paradise” is part of the album’s release on Friday.

Tickets to the “One Night Only” show at The Wiltern were free, and there had been rumors that something special was going to happen with many fans speculating that ‘N Sync would take the stage.

Fans were not disappointed when the beginning of “Gone” started playing and the rising curtain showed the other four members of the band: JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass and Joey Fatone. They did what Variety called a “mini-set” of their biggest hits along with “Paradise.”

NSYNC reunites at Justin Timberlake's "One Night Only" L.A. show. pic.twitter.com/Va3ZjJGMUi — Variety (@Variety) March 14, 2024

This isn’t the first collaboration between Timberlake and the rest of his former band. They recorded “Better Place” for the “Trolls Band Together” soundtrack. Timberlake provides the voice of one of the main Troll characters, Branch.

Timberlake also shared a photo on Instagram of an empty stage with four empty stools on it, USA Today reported.

Bass responded to the post, “That was fun. Let’s do it again soon.”

‘N Sync started in 1995 and released their self-titled album in 1998. They ended up earning nine Top 10 hits on the Billboard Pop Airplay chart, three multiplatinum albums and eight Grammy nominations, USA Today reported.

Timberlake’s North American tour starts next month before he heads to Europe and returns to North America in the fall.

