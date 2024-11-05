Move over Moo Deng, Haggis is the new pygmy hippo stealing hearts

Moo Deng

FILE PHOTO: Moo Deng, a three-month-old female pygmy hippo who has become a viral internet sensation, walks at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi province, Thailand on October 15, 2024.

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

EDINBURGH, Scotland — Moo Deng has some competition in the form of Haggis.

Haggis, named after the traditional Scottish dish, is the newest pygmy hippo to steal the hearts of animal lovers.

She was born on Oct. 30 at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s Edinburgh Zoo. Her parents are Otto and Gloria.

“Haggis is doing really well so far and it is amazing to see her personality beginning to shine already,” the zoo’s hoofstock team leader, Jonny Appleyard, said.

Her first 30 days are critical for her so the pygmy hippo house will be closed for the time being so zoo employees can keep a close eye on her and Gloria.

Moo Deng, another female, was born about three months ago at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand and went viral on social media, the “Today” show reported.

Not only was she a huge hit online, but 10,000 visitors went to the zoo each day to see Moo Deng in person.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature said pygmy hippos are endangered because of the loss of habitat and being hunted for food in Liberia, the BBC reported.

The IUCN said there are between 2,000 and 2,499 pygmy hippos in the wild and that population is decreasing. They are usually found in Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone. They are extinct in Nigeria, the IUCN said.


