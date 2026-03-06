Mother charged with murder of two girls found dead in suitcases

CLEVELAND — An Ohio woman has been charged with the murder of two girls who were found buried in suitcases in Cleveland.

Aliyah Henderson is accused of killing Mila Chatman and Amor Wilson, her daughters, The Associated Press reported.

The two young girls had been found in partially buried suitcases about 25 feet apart in a field in the South Collinwood neighborhood on March 2, the AP and WOIO reported.

A man walking a dog in the field found one of the suitcases, according to WEWS . Police found the second as they searched the area.

NBC News said a cause of death was not released.

Mila was 8 years old and her half-sister Amor was 10.

“Mila was happy-go-lucky, always smiling,” Mila’s father DeShaun Chatman said according to the AP. “Favorite color was pink — she swore that she was a princess. She was always happy. She was a kid’s kid.”

He had tried to get emergency custody several times and tried to find his daughter through a child welfare agency, but he did not know where his daughter and her mother were living, the AP reported.

Chatman said he and Henderson never married but lived together for about a year after their daughter was born. He said he last saw Mila when she was 3 in 2020.

Henderson was arrested on Wednesday evening, WOIO reported.

He was charged with two counts of aggravated murder and is being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail.

A third child was at the home when Henderson was arrested. That child “appeared to be in good health” police said, and is in the custody of the Department of Children and Family Services.

A judge set Henderson’s bond at $2 million, Cleveland.com reported. WOIO explained that it was $1 million for each count.

