‘Monster hunters’: Largest search for Loch Ness Monster is seeking volunteers

LONDON — The Loch Ness Centre in Scotland is looking for volunteers to join the largest search since the 1970s for the Loch Ness Monster.

The Loch Ness Centre said earlier this week that they are using drones and thermal images of the lake to “search the waters in a way that has never been done before,” according to The Associated Press.

The plan is for volunteers and organizers to look for any possible signs of “Nessie,” according to the BBC.

The Loch Ness Investigation Bureau was established in the 1960s to search for the monster, the BBC reported.

“It’s our hope to inspire a new generation of Loch Ness enthusiasts and by joining this large-scale surface watch, you’ll have a real opportunity to personally contribute towards this fascinating mystery that has captivated so many people from around the world,” said Loch Ness Exploration’s Alan McKenna.

The largest search is planned for Aug. 26 and 27, the AP reported.

The legend of the Loch Ness Monster goes back to the Middle Ages when an Irish monk named St. Columba reportedly said he encountered the creature in the Ness, which is a river that flows from the Loch Ness, according to the BBC.

