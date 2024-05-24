Memorial Day 2024: Quotes about patriotism, freedom

VFW members marching Naperville, Illinois, United States-May 29,2017: VFW and trumpeter marching with M1 Garand rifles during the Memorial Day parade in Naperville, Illinois. (EAGiven/Getty Images)

Memorial Day is a day to remember those who gave their lives in defense of the country.

Here are a few quotes about patriotism and freedom:

“A hero is someone who has given his of her life to something bigger than oneself.” — Joseph Campbell

“A man’s country is not a certain area of land, of mountains, rivers and woods, it is a principle and patriotism is loyalty to that principle.” — George William Curtis

“All you have to do is hold your first soldier who is dying in your arms, and have that terribly futile feeling that I can’t do anything about it ... Then you understand the horror of war.” — Norman Schwarzkopf

“Anyone who has ever looked into the glazed eyes of a soldier dying on the battlefield will think hard before starting a war.” — Otto von Bismarck

“I have long believed that sacrifice is the pinnacle of patriotism.” — Bob Riley

“Only the dead have seen the end of war.” — Plato

“Patriotism is supporting your country all the time, and your government when it deserves it.” — Mark Twain

“The highest patriotism is not a blind acceptance of official policy, but a love of one’s country deep enough to call her to a higher plain.” — George McGovern

“The patriot volunteer, fighting for country and his rights, makes the most reliable soldier on earth.” — Stonewall Jackson

“The patriot’s blood is the seed of Freedom’s Tree.” — Thomas Campbell

“These fallen heroes represent the character of a nation who has a long history of patriotism and honor - and a nation who has fought many battles to keep our country free from threats of terror.” — Michael N. Castle

“They hover as a cloud of witnesses above this nation.” — Henry Ward Beecher

