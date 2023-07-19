Mega Millions: Jackpot rolls over, climbs to $720M

Mega Millions: The Mega Millions jackpot rolled over for the 27th consecutive time. (Will Lester/MediaNews Group/Inland Valley Daily Bulletin via Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

For the 27th consecutive time, there was not a grand prize winner in the Mega Millions drawing. The jackpot, which had grown to $640 million for Tuesday’s drawing, will be worth at least $720 million when numbers are drawn on Friday.

>> Read more trending news

The numbers drawn Tuesday were 19-22-31-37-54 and the Megaball was 18. The multiplier was 4X.

Update 12:25 a.m. July 19: There was no grand prize winner on Tuesday night, which pushed the jackpot to $720 million, lottery officials said. A winner in Friday’s drawing could also choose a lump-sum amount, which currently stands at $369.6 million before taxes.

Friday’s drawing will be for the fifth-largest jackpot in the Mega Millions history.

Original report: If someone matches all of the numbers, they have the option to take the cash with one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments. A winner could also choose a lump-sum amount, which currently stands at $328.5 million before taxes.

Tuesday’s jackpot was the seventh-largest in Mega Millions history, according to the promotion’s website. When no one matched all of the numbers on Friday, it marked the 26th consecutive drawing without a winner.

No one has won the Mega Millions big prize since April 18, when a $20 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in New York. Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands for $2 each.

Mega Millions is the only lottery game that has awarded four jackpots topping $1 billion, according to the promotion’s website. The jackpot rose into 10-digit figures one time each in 2018, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Here are the top 10 Mega Millions jackpots

  • $1.537 billion -- Oct. 23, 2018 (One ticket from South Carolina)
  • $1.348 billion -- Jan. 13, 2023 (One ticket from Maine)
  • $1.337 billion -- July 29, 2022 (One ticket from Illinois)
  • $1.05 billion -- Jan. 22, 2021 (One ticket from Michigan)
  • $730 million (estimated) -- July 21, 2023
  • $656 million -- March 30, 2012 (One ticket each from Kansas, Illinois, Maryland)
  • $648 million -- Dec. 17. 2013 (One ticket each from California and Georgia)
  • $543 million -- July 24, 2018 (One ticket from California)
  • $536 million -- July, 8, 2016 (One ticket from Indiana)
  • $533 million -- March 30, 2018 (One ticket from New Jersey)
Latest trending news:
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!