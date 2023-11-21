Maryland man will spoil new grandchildren after winning $50K in Powerball

A Maryland man said his “hands were shaking” and he was “standing there in shock” after winning $50,000 from a Powerball ticket earlier this month. He has since calmed down and plans to use his new windfall to spoil his two new grandchildren.

According to a news release from the Maryland Lottery, the man from Laurel, who chose to remain anonymous, won the five-figure prize during Powerball’s Nov. 11 drawing.

“We buy tickets once a week,” the Prince George’s County pair told Lottery officials, “Multi-Match, Mega Millions and Powerball.

“We want to be in every drawing, because eventually, somebody wins the jackpot. Might as well be us.”

Might as well. But the man said he was stunned when he realized he had won the third-tier prize. He had gone to Glenn Dale Mini-Mart and bought a $2 Powerball ticket, lottery officials said. At the time, the lottery jackpot was $223 million.

He also checked past lottery tickets and realized that he had a big winner, matching four white balls and the red Powerball.

“My hands started shaking when I saw what we’d won,” the winner said in a statement. “Even after standing there in shock for a minute or two, I had a real hard time pressing the right buttons on the vending machine to buy tickets for this week.”

He also had a tough time convincing his wife that he was a winner.

“My wife absolutely refused to believe me,” the man told lottery officials. “Now, I am known as a bit of a joker, but I wouldn’t kid about something like this!”

The new grandparents said they will welcome the newest members of their family with “every kind of treat, gift and fun activity possible,” lottery officials said in the news release. They also might buy a new car.