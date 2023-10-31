Mary Lou Retton gives health update, is ‘overwhelmed’ by love, support

Mary Lou Retton: The gymnast won the all-around women's competition at the 1984 Summer Olympics. (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Olympic gymnastics champion Mary Lou Retton said she was on the road to recovery after a health care that landed her in an intensive care unit earlier this month.

Retton, 55, who captured America’s heart after winning the all-around women’s gymnastics title at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, made a public statement on social media for the first time, thanking fans for their love and support, People reported.

Retton had been in a Texas hospital “fighting for her life” and unable to breathe on her own, her daughter, McKenna Lane Kelley, said on her Instagram Story earlier this month.

On Monday, Retton, who had been battling a rare form of pneumonia, said she was “beyond blessed” to provide an update.

“I am overwhelmed with all the love and support from the world as I fight. I am forever grateful to you all!!” Retton wrote on her Instagram account on Monday. “I’m with family continuing to slowly recover and staying very positive as I know this recovery is a long and slow process.”

“When the time is right, I will be sharing more information about my health issues. I appreciate everyone’s respect of my privacy at this time,” the five-time Olympic medalist added. “I love you all -- MLR.”

At the 1984 Games, Retton became the first U.S. woman to win the all-around gold medal or any individual Olympic medal in gymnastics, the The New York Times reported. Going into the final rotation of the competition, Retton trailed Romania’s Ecaterina Szabo by five-hundredths of a point and needed a perfect 10 on the vault to win.

Retton came through with a perfect score.

Retton won five medals in Los Angeles, including two silvers (team and vault) and two bronzes (uneven bars and floor exercise), the Times reported.