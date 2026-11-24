The final trailer before the Marvel Studios film's Dec. 18 release was dropped this week.

The final trailer for “Avengers: Doomsday” has arrived, and the anticipated blockbuster shows the Marvel superheroes at their best.

[ Read more trending news ]

The footage focuses on Chris Evans, who as Captain America returns to save the world again, according to The Hollywood Reporter. There is also some new footage of Robert Downey Jr. in his role as Doctor Doom, telling the heroes that “All of you have lived stolen lives, now you must give them back.”

Chris Hemsworth, playing Thor, tells his fellow heroes to “put aside your pretty squabbles” before lamenting, “I don’t even know who half of you are,” the entertainment news outlet reported.

The Marvel Studios film is scheduled for a Dec. 18 release.

The new trailer picks up after the new scene featuring Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) that was added to “Avengers: Endgame Encore,” Variety reported.

The Fantastic Four somehow travel back in time to pick up Rogers and return him to the main timeline to lead the Avengers to take on the evil Dr. Doom.

The moment fans are talking about most has Cyclops (James Marsden) assembling the X-Men and declaring, “To me, my X-Men,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film’s cast includes stars from the original “X-Men” movies -- Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen. Also appearing are “Black Panther” alumni Letitia Wright and Winston Duke, the entertainment website reported. Other stars are Simu Liu, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn, the website reported.

The new trailer comes after “Avengers: Endgame Encore” debuted at No. 1 on the domestic charts with $26 million in its opening, Variety reported. The rerelease of the 2019 blockbuster “Avengers: Endgame” included four new scenes that tie into “Doomsday,” and added $143 million globally to make it the highest-grossing movie of all time, according to the entertainment news website.

©2026 Cox Media Group