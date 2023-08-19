Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for killing wife, shooting daughter A man in Shively, Kentucky was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison for the murder of his wife and for shooting his young daughter last summer. (MivPiv/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man in Shively, Kentucky was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison for the murder of his wife and for shooting his young daughter last summer.

>> Read more trending news

Ronald Burdette was sentenced to 25 years in prison Thursday afternoon, according to WLKY.

Burdette reportedly admitted to shooting and killing his wife Cindy in July 2022, WHAS reported. He then reportedly turned the gun on his 11-year-old twins. His daughter was injured in the shooting but Burdette’s son wasn’t. He was the one who call the police.

Burdette’s daughter was shot in the neck and she survived, WLKY reported.

Burdette reportedly admitted to the deadly shooting. He pleaded guilty back in June to murder, first-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment, WHAS reported.

“I feel like I can’t breathe with a broken heart, it was dysfunctional in our home,” Burdette said in a letter he read in court, according to the news outlet. “Cindy was my best friend and my soulmate I loved her more than life itself. I love my kids and grandkids and hope desperately for their forgiveness.”

Burdette is not eligible for parole until he serves at least 20 years which is in 2042, WHAS reported.