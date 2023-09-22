Man dies after he is attacked by swarm of bees outside his house

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

DIZNEY, Ky. — A man in Dizney, Kentucky died after he was stung repeatedly by bees at his house Monday, official say.

Harlan County Coroner’s Office said they were notified that a 59-year-old man was heading to the emergency room by an ambulance. Deputy Coroner John W. Jones responded and pronounced the man dead just before 6 p.m.

The coroner’s office said the man was in the process of moving an old bag of potting soil that was on his porch when a swarm of bees from inside the bag stung him.

The man’s family administered CPR immediately before he was transported to the hospital, the Washington Post reported.

The man was identified as Michael Wayne Alford, the coroner said, according to the Post.

“Our heart felt prayers go out to the entire family and friends,” the coroner’s office said.

The newspaper said it was unclear if the man was allergic to bees or how many times hew as stung.

The man’s official cause of death remains under investigation.

