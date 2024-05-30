Man in critical condition after setting himself on fire inside Publix supermarket

Man critically injured: File photo. A 30-year-old man was in critical condition after setting himself on fire at a Publix supermarket in Plant City, Florida. (Bob D'Angelo/Cox Media Group)

PLANT CITY, Fla. — A man was in critical condition on Wednesday after setting himself on fire at a west-central Florida supermarket, authorities said.

According to the Plant City Police Department, officers responded to a call shortly after 6:30 p.m. EDT at a Publix at 2202 James L. Redman Parkway in Plant City, WFLA-TV reported.

A caller told police that the 30-year-old man, whose identity has not been released, set himself on fire with an accelerant, according to WTVT.

Several people rushed to the man’s aid and worked to put out the flames while waiting for officials from Plant City Fire Rescue to arrive, WFLA reported.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, according to WTSP-TV.

It was unclear what led up to the incident or whether anyone else was involved, WFLA reported. The Plant City Police Department and the Division of Investigative and Forensic Services are handling the investigation, according to the television station.

Plant City is located 24 miles east of Tampa and 62 miles southwest of downtown Orlando.

