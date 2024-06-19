Man charged with aggravated stalking after found living in crawlspace of ex-girlfriend’s house (Taso Papadakis/Cavan for Adobe - stock.adobe.co)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A man is facing charges after he was found living in his ex-girlfriend’s crawlspace near Nashville, Tennessee.

Metro Nashville Police Department responded to a house in Hermitage on Monday about a burglary. An affidavit obtained by WSMV said that Anthony Rodriguez, 27, had allegedly been hitting a woman’s door and yelling.

When officers arrived at the house, the woman’s neighbor reportedly told them that she thought someone was living “underneath her residence in the crawl space,” the news outlet reported.

Before officers arrived, Rodriguez fled the area, WTVC reported. Officers set up a perimeter.

Rodriguez was located about a block away. According to the news station, he was hiding behind a sign.

Investigators searched the crawlspace at the house and found some of his belongings, WSMV reported. Among the belongings was Rodriguez’s driver’s license.

Police said that the woman believed that he had been living in the crawlspace as a way to harass her, the news outlet reported.

He has been charged with aggravated stalking, aggravated criminal trespassing and violation of a no-contact order, according to WTVC.

The victim has not been identified.





