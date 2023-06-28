Man charged in NYC subway chokehold death to appear in court

Daniel Penny Daniel Penny is transported to court after surrendering to the New York City Police Department on May 12, 2023 in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images, File)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NEW YORK — The former U.S. Marine accused of putting a man into a deadly chokehold last month on a New York City subway is set to appear in court Wednesday for his arraignment.

A grand jury indicted Daniel Penny, 24, on June 14. The charges against him remained sealed on Wednesday morning, although Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said they will be shared at Penny’s arraignment, WNBC reported.

Penny was initially arrested on a manslaughter charge after videos recorded by bystanders on May 1 showed him putting Jordan Neely, 30, into a chokehold on the F train in Manhattan, according to Reuters. Neely, a former Michael Jackson impersonator who struggled with homelessness and mental illness, had been shouting at passengers, WPIX reported.

In a statement obtained by The Associated Press, Penny’s lawyers said their client had not meant to kill Neely but planned to hold the 30-year-old until police arrived.

Neely’s death sparked protests, with demonstrators pointing to the incident as an example of racial injustice. Neely was Black. Penny is white.

In a video statement obtained by WABC-TV, Penny said that race had nothing to do with his actions. He said he was trying to protect passengers after Neely began making threats.

Several Republican presidential hopefuls have voiced support for Penny, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who described him as a “Good Samaritan” on social media last month.

If Penny is charged with and convicted of manslaughter, he could face a maximum sentence of 15 years behind bars, WCBS-TV reported.

