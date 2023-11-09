Man arrested after woman’s torso found in trash bin wrapped bag in Los Angeles Investigators say they have arrested a man in connection with partial remains that were found in a plastic bag inside a trash bin in Los Angeles Wednesday. (carlballou/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

LOS ANGELES — Investigators say they have arrested a man in connection with partial remains that were found in a plastic bag inside a trash bin in Los Angeles Wednesday.

Los Angeles Police Department announced that Samuel Haskell, 35, was arrested at the Topanga Mall in Tarzana after a woman’s torso was found in a dumpster in Encino Wednesday morning, KTLA reported. He has been charged with one count of murder.

Investigators believe that the torso which was found in a bag is Samuel Haskell’s wife, Mei Haskell.

The woman’s remains were found Wednesday morning around 7 a.m. near Rubio Avenue and Ventura Boulevard, KNBC reported. A person who was rummaging through trash bins found the remains.

“When the officers responded they discovered a dismembered female wrapped in a plastic bag. It was just outside the dumpster, they confirmed that it was human remains,” said LAPD homicide detective Efren Guttierez, according to the news station.

Investigators went out to Samuel Haskell’s house later in the day Wednesday. According to KTLA, after going through the house throughout the day, investigators were able to confirm that torso was linked to the house.

Police said, according to the news outlet, that they believe that the woman died over the last few days.

“If a murder suspect is dismembering a body, it’s to delay identification,” said Guttierez, KTLA reported. Investigators also said that they are looking for Samuel Haskell’s in-laws, Gaoshan Li, 72, and YanXiang Wang, 64.

Three children were found at the house and have been placed under the custody of the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services, KNBC reported.

Samuel Haskell is being held on a $2 million bail, KTLA reported.