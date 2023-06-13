Man allegedly points gun at people in motel; police find suspect hiding under bed

Arrested: Deputies found Christopher Shock hiding under a bed, allegedly with a rifle and 700 rounds of ammunition. (Allan Swart/iStock)

ELKMONT, Ala. — An Alabama man accused of pointing a gun at people in a motel was later found hiding under a bed in one of the rooms, authorities said.

Christopher James Shock, 35, of Elkmont, was charged with possession of a weapon by a violent felon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest, according to Limestone County Sheriff’s Office online jail records.

Also arrested was Dustin Mae Williams, 36, of Ardmore, WHNT-TV reported. She was charged with first-degree hindering prosecution, possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, online records show.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the Budget Inn in Elkmont after receiving a report of a man, later identified as Shock, pointing a gun at people, the television station reported.

When deputies arrives, Shock allegedly fled into Williams’ room at the hotel. He refused to come out of the room despite deputies’ efforts, WHNT reported.

Williams opened the door several minutes later and told deputies that Shock had fled the room and was headed to Tennessee, deputies said.

The woman consented to a room search, and deputies discovered a pistol and drugs in plain view, according to the television station.

Deputies soon found Shock underneath the bed with a rifle and 700 rounds of ammunition.

Shock remains in custody at the Limestone County Detention Center without bond, online records show.

Williams was released from the detention center after posting $7,000 bail, according to the sheriff’s office.