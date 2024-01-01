Man accused of trying to kidnap 4-year-old boy from Walmart

Accused: Pablo Pintueles Hernandez is accused of attempting to take a 4-year-old boy at a Walmart in Florida. (Lee County Sheriff's Office )

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Southwest Florida man is accused of attempting an abduction of a 4-year-old boy at a Walmart, authorities said.

According to Lee County Sheriff’s online booking records, Pablo Pintueles Hernandez, 64, of Lehigh Acres, was arrested Friday and charged with false imprisonment of a child 13 years old and under.

Surveillance video posted to the sheriff’s office Facebook page showed Pintueles Hernandez appearing to walk up to the child, grabbing his wrist and attempting to walk away with the boy, WINK-TV reported.

The video showed family members intervening and pulling the child away, WBBH-TV reported.

Analysts and deputies said they used advanced technology to identify and locate Pintueles Hernandez, WINK reported. Deputies responded to the suspect’s residence within an hour of viewing the footage, according to the television station.

“What this criminal did is incredibly disturbing,” Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in a statement. “I never want anyone in Lee County to feel unsafe, especially going on a simple shopping trip. My team will stop at NOTHING to ensure criminals like this face the consequences of their actions.”

Pintueles Hernandez is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 29, court records show.