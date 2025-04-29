Man accused of slicing hockey player Adam Johnson’s throat during game won’t face charges

FILE PHOTO: Fans arrive at the stadium prior to the Adam Johnson Memorial Game between Nottingham Panthers and Manchester Storm at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on November 18, 2023 in Nottingham, England. The player whose skate cut Johnson, killing him will no longer face charges. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

The man who was accused of slashing the throat of hockey player Adam Johnson with a hockey skate after a mid-game collision will no longer face charges.

Matt Petgrave had been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, The Associated Press reported. But had been free on bail for 17 months after his November 2023 arrest, the BBC reported.

Johnson died after a collision during a game on Oct. 28, 2023, between the Nottingham Panthers and the Sheffield Steelers.

The game was played in front of a crowd of 8,000 spectators, Sky News reported.

Johnson, playing for the Panthers, was skating with the puck in the Steelers’ defensive zone when Petgrave and another Panthers player collided. As Petgrave fell, his left leg came up and his skate hit Johnson in the neck, slicing him.

Fellow players shielded the crowd’s view of Johnson as he was on the ice and first responders tried to save him. His accident was watched by his aunt, father and grandmother via live stream.

Johnson’s aunt Kari Johnson said, “It was a mess, it was a nightmare, it was like it wasn’t real. We were in shock. We couldn’t believe this was happening.”

Adam Johnson was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

It was his first season in Nottingham, arriving on the team after playing in Germany. He was with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Adam Johnson’s death was “a shocking and deeply upsetting incident.”

Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor Michael Quinn said, “The CPS and South Yorkshire Police have worked closely together to determine whether any criminal charges should be brought against the other ice hockey player involved.”

Quinn continued, “Following a thorough police investigation and a comprehensive review of all the evidence by the CPS, we have concluded that there is not a realistic prospect of conviction for any criminal offence and so there will not be a prosecution. Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Adam Johnson.”

The English Ice Hockey Association, the organization below the Elite League, required all players in England to wear neck guards starting in January 2024, after Adam Johnson’s death, the AP reported.

The International Ice Hockey Federation mandated neck protection in December 2023, Sky News reported.

