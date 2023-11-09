Man accused of hiding 5-year-old girl in compartment behind wall

TONTITOWN, Ark. — A northwest Arkansas man is accused of hiding his 5-year-old daughter in a compartment behind a wall to prevent state workers from taking the child, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

John Thompson, 40, of Tontitown, was arrested on Nov. 3 and charged with first-degree false imprisonment, first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and interfering with child custody, KNWA-TV reported.

On Nov. 2, officers went to a residence to help officials with the Arkansas Department of Human Services take custody of the child, according to KHBS-TV.

Thompson initially refused to allow the officers into the residence, stating that he had papers signed by a judge that granted him custody, KNWA reported.

Tontitown man accused of imprisoning 5-year-old https://t.co/0L5a713f54 — KNWA & FOX24 News (@KNWAFOX24) November 3, 2023

Thompson also told police the girl was not at the residence, but relented after more police officers arrived at the scene, according to KBHS.

Officers entered the home and allegedly heard banging from behind a wall, KWNA reported. Police said that Thompson then went into a closet and moved some boxes, which revealed a board nailed to a wall.

After Thompson removed the board, the child emerged from the compartment, according to the television station.

According to an arrest report obtained by KAIT-TV, the child was confined to a space that was “six to eight feet at the widest point going down to maybe two to four feet at the other.”

Detective Keith Lindley told the television station that the girl did not appear to be harmed, and she was placed into custody by the DHS.

In a brief telephone conversation with CNN, Thompson said “For the record, I love my daughter.”

He referred all other questions to his attorney, who has not responded to the cable news outlet’s request for comment.

Thompson was booked into the Washington County Detention Center on Friday and was released on Sunday after posting $5,000 bail, KNWA reported.

He will appear in court on Dec. 4.