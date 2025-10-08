Man accused of deadly Manchester synagogue attack pledged loyalty to Islamic State

Synagogue attack FILE PHOTO: A policeman guards the outside of Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue as police prepare to lift the secure cordon on October 05, 2025, in Manchester, England. On Thursday morning, a stabbing and car attack on the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in the Manchester suburb of Crumpsall left two people dead and four others hospitalized. The attack took place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish calendar, and was declared a terrorist incident by police. The suspected attacker was shot dead by police at the scene. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The man accused of attacking a synagogue in Manchester, U.K, which left two dead, allegedly claimed allegiance to Islamic State group.

Read more trending news

Police said in a statement that Jihad Al-Shamie called emergency dispatchers on Oct. 2 to pledge his allegiance to the Islamic State, The Associated Press reported.

Al-Shamie drove his car into pedestrians, attacked them with a knife and tried to get into the building. He was shot and killed by police outside Heaton Park Congregation Synagogue.

The attack happened on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year.

The BBC reported Al-Shamie made the call after he rammed the car into the synagogue.

Police said Melvin Cravitz, 66, was killed in the attack while Adrian Daulby, 53, was accidentally shot by police as he and other congregants barricaded the synagogue, blocking Al-Shamie from getting inside.

Officers had opened fire on Al-Shamie, who was wearing a vest that appeared to be a bomb. The bomb was fake, the BBC reported.

Three other men had serious injuries and were hospitalized. One was stabbed in the neck and chest.

Latest trending news:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!