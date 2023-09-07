Maker of ‘One Chip Challenge’ announces its pulling products from store shelves after teen dies Paqui, the maker of the “One Chip Challenge” announced on Thursday that they will be pulling its products from store shelves. This announcement comes days after a teen died suddenly after eating a spicy tortilla chip which his family believes caused his death. (Kwangmoozaa/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

WORCESTER, Mass. — Paqui, the maker of the “One Chip Challenge” announced on Thursday that they will be pulling its products from store shelves. This announcement comes days after a teen died suddenly after eating a spicy tortilla chip which his family believes caused his death.

>> Read more trending news

Paqui said in a statement on its website that the “One Chip Challenge” is meant for adults only and that its products had clear labeling on it saying that it is not for children or anyone who cannot tolerate spicy foods or has food allergies.

“We have seen an increase in teens and other individuals not heeding these warnings. As a result, while the products continues to adhere to food safety standards, out of an abundance of caution, we are actively working with out retailers to remove the product from shelves,” the company said.

Paqui also said that it will be offering refunds for its single-serve “One Chip Challenge” product by calling 1-866-528-6848.

Harris Wolobah from Worcester, Massachusetts, died recently after participating in the “One Chip Challenge,” according to his family, WFXT reported. The challenge involves eating an extremely spicy chip that is made with some of the hottest peppers.

Wolobah went to the nurse’s office at school on Friday and later died in his house with first responders, the news outlet reported.

While Harris Wolobah’s cause of death was not given, his family said they believe the boy died from a reaction to eating an extremely spicy tortilla chip made by the Pacqui company.