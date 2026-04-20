Louisiana shooting: Man shoots, kills eight children, wounds two women

SHREVEPORT, LOUISIANA - APRIL 19: Syrnerica Pugh is comforted while grieving the death of her nieces and nephews on April 19, 2026 in Shreveport, Louisiana. Eight children were killed and two women were wounded during a domestic violence incident in the early morning hours, according to local authorities. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Eight Children Killed By Gunman In Shooting Spree In Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. — Police in Louisiana are investigating what led to a deadly shooting that left eight children dead and two women wounded.

One woman was shot by the man, identified as Shamar Elkins, at a home in the Shreveport neighborhood, before he went to a second house. Inside that residence, seven children were found shot and killed, while an eighth was found dead on the roof, The Associated Press reported.

A ninth child jumped from the roof and was taken to an area hospital. He is expected to survive, the AP said. CNN reported he had “some broken bones.”

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office said the children were between the ages of 3 and 11. Earlier in the investigation, police said they were between the ages of 1 and 14, NBC News reported.

There were three boys and five girls. Seven of the eight children killed were Elkins’, according to the AP. CNN said the eighth was a cousin, while NBC News said police identified the eighth as a “family friend.”

They were identified as:

Jayla Elkins, 3

Shayla Elkins, 5

Braylon Snow, 5

Khedarrion Snow, 6

Kayla Pugh, 6

Layla Pugh, 7

Markaydon Pugh, 10

Sariahh Snow, 11

, who was also shot.

His wife had life-threatening injuries, The New York Times reported. The other woman also had serious injuries, USA Today reported.

It was the country’s deadliest mass shooting in more than two years, CNN reported.

Elkins died after a police pursuit. “Officers were forced to discharge their department-issued firearms, neutralizing the suspect,” police said in a statement, according to NBC News.

Police have not said why he shot and killed the children, other than saying it was “entirely a domestic incident,” the AP reported.

Elkins and his wife were separating and had a court date on Monday and had been arguing before he opened fire.

His family told The New York Times that he had mental health problems and had recently had suicidal thoughts.

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