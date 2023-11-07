Longtime college football coach Carl Torbush dead at 72

Carl Torbush: The veteran coach spent 42 years on the sideline, including four as North Carolina's head coach. ( Craig Jones /Allsport)

Carl Torbush, whose 42-year college football coaching career included stints as head coach for the University of North Carolina and East Tennessee State University, died Monday. He was 72.

Torbush’s death was announced by the ETSU athletics department, WRAL-TV reported. No cause of death was given, although Torbush had battled cancer through the years, according to AL.com.

Torbush joined ETSU in 2013, a decade after the school eliminated the football program, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported. Torbush had a record of 11-22 in three seasons at the university, according to the newspaper.

Torbush coached the Bucs’ first game in 2015 and led the program to its first win, 42-9, against Warner later that season, according to the Johnson City Press. The Bucs opened the 2016 season with a 20-17 upset win at Kennesaw State, according to the newspaper.

Former ETSU head football coach Carl Torbush has died, per @ETSUAthletics.



The North Carolina native was the first coach to lead the program in its return to the field in 2015.



Today, current @ETSUFootball HC George Quarles shared his thoughts ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/vMbnioONug — Nick Dugan (@NSDugan) November 6, 2023

Torbush coached the Tar Heels from 1997 to 2001 and had a 17-18 record, according to Sports-Reference.com. He took over as head coach in December 1997 when Mack Brown left for Texas just before the bowl season, WRAL reported.

He led the Tar Heels to a 42-3 victory against Virginia Tech in the Gator Bowl that season. During his first full season at UNC, Torbush led the Tar Heels to a 7-5 record, which included a victory in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Carson-Newman mourns the passing of Carl Torbush.



A two-sport All-American, Hall of Famer and assistant coach for the Eagles. He passed away last night at the age of 72.



📋https://t.co/1PshhfEqwj pic.twitter.com/QbP860ANv9 — Carson-Newman Athletics (@CN_Eagles) November 6, 2023

After leaving North Carolina, Torbush became defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at the University of Alabama in 2001-02, AL.com reported.

Torbush was also the head coach at Louisiana Tech in 1987.

It is with great sadness that we mourn the loss of Carl Torbush. Coach Torbush was a great man and a heck of a football coach. The Carolina Football Family sends its condolences to Coach’s loved ones during this difficult time. 🐏#CarolinaFootball 🏈 #UNCommon pic.twitter.com/y9uNgMeqlH — Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) November 6, 2023

Torbush was born in East Spencer, North Carolina, but his family moved to East Tennessee when he was 11, the Press reported. He played high school football at Austin-East in Knoxville and walked on at Tennessee.

After one season, Torbush transferred to Carson-Newman University in Jefferson, Tennessee, and became an All-American in football and baseball, according to the newspaper.

