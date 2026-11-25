FILE PHOTO: Chris Campbell Bob Seger's Silver Bullet Band performs in support of Seger's "Face the Promise" release at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. Campbell died on Nov. 22 at the age of 78. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Corbis via Getty Images)

The longtime bassist for Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band has died.

Chris Campbell was 78.

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Campbell’s death on Nov. 22 was confirmed by his wife, who said he died of natural causes, Rolling Stone reported.

Bandmate Jim “Moose” Brown wrote a tribute to Campbell on Facebook: “I’m so honored to have had the opportunity to share the stage with him all the years I was there. We had so many laughs and incredible musical moments together.”

Campbell was from Plymouth, Michigan, and, according to Rolling Stone, “was a regular on the Detroit club scene that gave rise to the MC5, the Stooges, and the Amboy Dukes.”

He joined Bob Seger System a year after the band’s hit “Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man.” He thought he was just a temporary member when their previous bass player broke his wrist in a motorcycle accident, he told the publication in 2011.

When Bob Seger System broke up, Seger called him to join the Silver Bullet Band in 1974, and he performed with them until their farewell tour in 2019.

He leaves behind his wife and their three daughters, GuitarPlayer.com said.

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