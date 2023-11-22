Loaded gun discovered inside wall-mounted telephone at Georgia county jail

MACON, Ga. — A loaded weapon was discovered inside a Georgia county jail in an area used as a dayroom for inmates, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to an email to WMAZ-TV from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the gun was found hidden inside a wall-mounted telephone located in a dayroom of a cellblock at the Bibb County jail.

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis confirmed to the television station that the handgun was loaded with two rounds.

Gun found hidden in wall-mounted telephone at the Bibb County jail, sheriff's office investigating https://t.co/oyOT0bm0O2 — 13WMAZ News (@13wmaznews) November 22, 2023

Law enforcement officials received an anonymous tip about the presence of a gun, WGXA-TV reported. It was unclear how the gun was smuggled into the jail or for whom it was intended, according to the television station.

The sheriff’s office conducted a search and found the weapon, WMAZ reported.

It was unclear when the incident occurred.

An investigation is ongoing.