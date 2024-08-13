LL Flooring to close 94 stores, files for bankruptcy

Store closings LL Flooring has filed for bankruptcy and is closing 94 stores. (Jonathan Weiss/jetcityimage - stock.adobe.com)

LL Flooring, formerly known as Lumber Liquidators, has filed for bankruptcy and will close 94 stores in 30 states.

The company filed the paperwork in Delaware bankruptcy court on Sunday, USA Today reported, saying it has almost $10 million in debt.

The legal filing cited slow home sales and rising interest rates after the COVID-19 pandemic as affecting the company’s sales, Bloomberg reported.

As part of the bankruptcy plan, LL Flooring will stop accepting gift cards at all locations, no matter if they are closing or staying open, starting on Sept. 4. The company says it has about $131 million in outstanding gift cards.

Here are the list of stores that are closing by state:

While it is closing 94 stores, the other 300 locations will remain open for now. More stores may close if a buyer is not found, USA Today reported.





