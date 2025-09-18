LinkedIn to display Duolingo scores after partnership

FILE PHOTO: Duolingo and LinkedIn have formed a partnership that will bring language learning scores to the job search site.

Duolingo and LinkedIn have formed a partnership that will allow your learning app scores to be displayed on the job search site.

During the Duocon conference on Tuesday, Duolingo announced the deal that will allow users of both apps to display their score on their LinkedIn profile.

Luis von Ahn, CEO and co-founder at Duolingo, posted about the development on LinkedIn.

"You can now add your Duolingo Score to your LinkedIn Profile. This means you now have a reliable way to show your language skills.

“My favorite part: as your Score goes up in Duolingo, it automatically goes up on your LinkedIn profile."

He said his French score is 60, then asked LinkedIn users to share their scores.

They will be in the languages section in a person’s LinkedIn profile with users able to display scores for multiple languages, or remove them as needed, Inc. reported.

According to the Duolingo app a person’s score can be compared to a level of CEFR or the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages.

Cambridge said CEFR “is an international standard for describing language ability. It describes language ability on a six-point scale, from A1 for beginners, up to C2 for those who have mastered a language. This makes it easy for anyone involved in language teaching and testing, such as teachers or learners, to see the level of different qualifications. It also means that employers and educational institutions can easily compare our qualifications to other exams in their country."

Inc. said the Duolingo score is out of 160 points, which is then translated to the CEFR level.

In addition to the LinkedIn integration, Duolingo added a new class to its slate of offerings. Chess was launched on iOS this year and is now available on Android. It will also eventually have a multiplayer first on iOS, then Android, WPXI and Pittsburgh Business Times reported.

© 2025 Cox Media Group