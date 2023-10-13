Legendary Dallas Cowboy Walt Garrison dies at 79

Dallas Cowboys legend Walt Garrison FILE PHOTO: Retired Dallas Cowboys player Walt Garrison laughs before a ceremony honoring the 1967 Cowboys team prior to a game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Garrison died Wednesday at age 79. (David Kent/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) (Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty I)

Walt Garrison, who won a Super Bowl as a hard-running fullback for the Dallas Cowboys and who actually was a rodeo cowboy, has died at 79, according to multiple sources.

Garrison was one of the game’s great characters.

His rookie season when he wasn’t playing much he would leave team meetings and go compete in local rodeos as a steer wrestler, then beat the 11 p.m. curfew back at the hotel, The Associated Press reported. Even after Coach Tom Landry benched Garrison’s rodeo career during the season, he would still go off and compete in roping, riding, and wrangling steers in the off-season.

When Landry reminded Garrison of a clause in his contract that if he got hurt doing another sport, his contract would be null and void, he responded with his characteristic dry wit.

“I said OK,” Garrison said, according to AP. “I didn’t think rodeo was that dangerous.”

It turned out to be worse than he expected -- his career ended in both sports when he tore up his knee wrestling a steer in Bozeman, Montana at the age of 30, the AP said.

But before and after his playing career, Garrison always played his cowboy persona to the hilt -- and he always said rodeo was his best sport. He was a longtime spokesman for U.S. Tobacco, the AP reported, and its smokeless product Skoal. He kept his tongue and his dip both firmly in cheek for his ubiquitous TV commercials during football season back when tobacco commercials were allowed on TV. His catchphrase, which he cracked with a grin through his thick Texas twang, “Just a pinch between your cheek and gum is all it takes, and it feels real good in there,” became part of the national lexicon.

He lost one Super Bowl and won one for the Cowboys, a perennial power in the league. Small for a fullback even then at 6-0, 205, he was a Texan to the core. He was from Denton, a suburb of Dallas, and played football at Louisville High School. He played college ball for Oklahoma State, where he was a linebacker before they shifted him to running the ball. In 1964, he led the Big 8 conference in rushing beating out Kansas’ superstar Gale Sayers. He gained 924 yards and scored five touchdowns in 10 games in 1965.

Dallas, his hometown team took him with a fifth-round pick out, WFAA reported. He played all nine years of his pro career for the Cowboys.

By Super Bowl V in 1971, he was a starter in the Cowboys’ backfield and ran for 65 yards in the 16-13 loss to Johnny Unitas, Earl Morrall, and the Baltimore Colts. The next year, he ran for 74 yards and joined his Hall of Fame quarterback Roger Staubach to key a 24-3 win over Miami.

He is a member of the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame and the OSU Athletics Hall of Honor. He was named a member of the Dallas Cowboys’ 25th-anniversary team, the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame and the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, according to AP.

