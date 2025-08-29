Lee Corso to take final bow at Texas vs. Ohio State

FILE PHOTO: Lee Corso attends the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Lee Corso is saying goodbye to ESPN College Gameday, where his headgear picks all started, at The Ohio State.

The 2025 College Gameday season will be Corso’s swan song, the same location where he made his first headgear pick in 1996.

ESPN, in a news release, said Gameday has visited the Buckeyes the most, 26 times.

Corso, 90, was on the first College Gameday show back in 1987 and has been with the broadcast for 38 seasons, visiting more than 70 college campuses over the tenure.

Since his first headgear pick almost 30 years ago, he has made 430 picks, choosing the Buckeyes a record 45 times, ESPN said.

His final pick will be made this weekend.

The show’s sponsor, The Home Depot, will have a special one-time logo for the landmark game, which reads "College GameDay Built by The Home Depot and Lee Corso, " and features Corso’s signature.

With Corso’s departure, the show will still feature Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, Nick Saban, Pete Thamel, “Stanford Steve” Coughlin, Jen Lada and Jess Sims, ESPN said.

Corso was given a fond farewell as he got ready to board his flight in Orlando to Columbus, Ohio, this week, Sporting News reported.

The Southwest gate agent announced all of the broadcaster’s achievements to the travelers in the airport. The employee first met Corso on Nov. 18, 2021. Corso was given a bottle of champagne before boarding. He was also sent off with an airport terminal full of cheers and a standing ovation.

