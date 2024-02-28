Leap day 2024: Deals, freebies to celebrate the day that happens only once every 4 years

On Thursday, we get to celebrate an “extra” day – leap day – and restaurant chains are right there to offer deals in honor of leap year.

>> Read more trending news

Leap years exist because the earth takes a little more than 365 days to orbit the sun — 365 days, 6 hours and 9 minutes, to be exact. An extra day is added to the calendar every four years or the calendar as we know it would fall into chaos.

But, thanks to Julius Caesar, you don’t have to think about that and can, instead, focus on getting a lobster dinner for $29.

Caesar was the one who decided that the way time on Earth was counted should match up with the way the universe counts it.

Here are some deals to help you celebrate Julius’ good choices.

(Note: Not every restaurant in a chain may be honoring the deals, so be sure to check with local restaurants to confirm which deals are available before you go. Offers are both dine-in only and app/rewards program only and cannot be used with any other discount or coupons. Prices may vary with location.)

Chipotle : Chipotle is celebrating leap day by offering rewards members free guacamole on digital orders placed exclusively on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com on Thursday. Rewards members can use the code EXTRA24 to claim the guac.

: Chipotle is celebrating leap day by offering rewards members free guacamole on digital orders placed exclusively on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com on Thursday. Rewards members can use the code EXTRA24 to claim the guac. Duck Donuts : Get a cinnamon sugar donut and medium hot coffee or cold brew combo for $2.29 on Thursday.

: Get a cinnamon sugar donut and medium hot coffee or cold brew combo for $2.29 on Thursday. Hooters : Hooter’s is offering $2.29 Corona Extra beer or $2.29 select appetizers like cheese sticks, fried pickles, chips and queso, lots-a-tots, cheese and pretzels or buffalo shrimp using the Hooter’s loyalty member app.

: Hooter’s is offering $2.29 Corona Extra beer or $2.29 select appetizers like cheese sticks, fried pickles, chips and queso, lots-a-tots, cheese and pretzels or buffalo shrimp using the Hooter’s loyalty member app. Hungry Howie’s: Through Thursday, visit a participating location to get a large one-topping or two-topping pizza for $0.29 when you buy a large pizza at menu price.

Through Thursday, visit a participating location to get a large one-topping or two-topping pizza for $0.29 when you buy a large pizza at menu price. Insomnia Cookies : Get one free classic cookie with the purchase of any 6- or 12-pack of cookies through March 3. If Thursday is your birthday, you’ll get four free classic cookies (a cookie for every birthday year missed), birthday décor, and party hats. Customers must show their ID.

: Get one free classic cookie with the purchase of any 6- or 12-pack of cookies through March 3. If Thursday is your birthday, you’ll get four free classic cookies (a cookie for every birthday year missed), birthday décor, and party hats. Customers must show their ID. Jeremiah’s Italian Ice: Get small treats for $0.96 on leap day.

Jersey Mike’s Subs : You can get a free sub later if you buy a sub in the Jersey Mike’s app. The offer is valid for MyMike’s members (one time only) through Thursday.

: You can get a free sub later if you buy a sub in the Jersey Mike’s app. The offer is valid for MyMike’s members (one time only) through Thursday. Kona Grill : On Thursday you can get a Surf & Turf for $29.

: On Thursday you can get a Surf & Turf for $29. Krispy Kreme: Customers can get a dozen original glazed doughnuts for $2.29 with the purchase of any regularly priced dozen on Thursday. If you have a birthday on Feb. 29, you can get a free dozen original glazed doughnuts, no purchase necessary. Proof of birthday is required.

Customers can get a dozen original glazed doughnuts for $2.29 with the purchase of any regularly priced dozen on Thursday. If you have a birthday on Feb. 29, you can get a free dozen original glazed doughnuts, no purchase necessary. Proof of birthday is required. Krystal : Get a free Krystal Thursday with any purchase with promo code LEAPDAY.

: Get a free Krystal Thursday with any purchase with promo code LEAPDAY. La Madeleine : Buy one Oatmeal Raisin or Chocolate Chunk cookie from La Madeleine and get another one free when you order in-store.

: Buy one Oatmeal Raisin or Chocolate Chunk cookie from La Madeleine and get another one free when you order in-store. Legal Sea Foods : Get two one-pound steamed lobsters and a choice of two sides for $29 when you dine at Legal Sea Foods on Thursday. Plus, enroll in Legal Net Rewards on Thursday and earn 229 bonus points.

: Get two one-pound steamed lobsters and a choice of two sides for $29 when you dine at Legal Sea Foods on Thursday. Plus, enroll in Legal Net Rewards on Thursday and earn 229 bonus points. Long John Silver’s: Long John Silver’s is offering an online exclusive “Add a Day. Add-a-Piece” deal. Customers who order ahead online can add a free piece of fish or chicken on orders of $5 or more. The offer is valid today through Thursday.

Long John Silver’s is offering an online exclusive “Add a Day. Add-a-Piece” deal. Customers who order ahead online can add a free piece of fish or chicken on orders of $5 or more. The offer is valid today through Thursday. Marco’s Pizza: Through March 3, customers can get 29% off all menu-price pizzas using promo code LEAP29. This offer is available for online and app orders only.

Through March 3, customers can get 29% off all menu-price pizzas using promo code LEAP29. This offer is available for online and app orders only. Marie Callender : Through Thursday, customers can get $5 off to-go pie orders.

: Through Thursday, customers can get $5 off to-go pie orders. Noodles & Company: Noodles & Company is offering Noodles Rewards Members 29% off on orders of $29 or more on Thursday.

Noodles & Company is offering Noodles Rewards Members 29% off on orders of $29 or more on Thursday. Panda Express : Panda Express rewards members can get an order of Firecracker Shrimp for free when you purchase a two-item plate.

: Panda Express rewards members can get an order of Firecracker Shrimp for free when you purchase a two-item plate. Papa Murphy’s : Get 29% off when you spend $20 with code LEAP24 on Thursday. This offer is valid for online orders.

: Get 29% off when you spend $20 with code LEAP24 on Thursday. This offer is valid for online orders. Smoothie King : Customers can receive 29% off the purchase of 20-oz smoothies or larger at all Smoothie King locations on Thursday when they spend $15 or more. The offer is only valid through the new Smoothie King Healthy Reward app.

: Customers can receive 29% off the purchase of 20-oz smoothies or larger at all Smoothie King locations on Thursday when they spend $15 or more. The offer is only valid through the new Smoothie King Healthy Reward app. Taco Bell : Rewards members can get a Crunchwrap for $2.29 in the app on Thursday.

: Rewards members can get a Crunchwrap for $2.29 in the app on Thursday. Wendy’s: Customers can get a free Cinnabon pull-apart until 10:30 a.m. local time Thursday at your local Wendy’s while supplies last. No purchase is necessary. One per vehicle in the drive-thru or dining room transaction.

© 2024 Cox Media Group