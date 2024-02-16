Landslide causes portion of Target store to collapse

Target FILE PHOTO: A Target store in West Virginia has been damaged by a landslide. (JoeChristensen/Getty Images)

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. — A landslide in Barboursville, West Virginia, is forcing the demolition of a portion of a Target store.

The landslide is being called a “hill slip” by WOWK and that, along with the ground settling under the store, is causing damage to the building. It was so bad that on Feb. 2, customers had to be evacuated from the store.

But while Target has sustained damage and has been closed, the other stores in the shopping center are still open, the news station reported. The locations, however, are being impacted by water issues after the water main was damaged, WCHS reported.

Town officials said that the back section of the Target will be torn down, but no timeframe has been given, WCHS reported. A Target representative said the location would be closed for a “prolonged period.”

Three homes are located behind the store and the residents have been given a voluntary evacuation notice, the town’s mayor told WOWK. Target has offered to cover the cost of relocation, WSAZ reported.

A road and the area surrounding the store have also been damaged, WSAZ reported.

The property is not a stranger to issues with the land’s stability.

WOWK discovered that there was a lawsuit in 2001 over a landslide, sloughing, land movement and settling that had damaged the property where the store is now.

The cause of the latest “hill slip” is being investigated.

