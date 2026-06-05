Kyle Busch death: Samantha Busch posts thank you to fans on Instagram

FILE PHOTO: Kyle Busch, driver of the #7 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, celebrates with daughter, Lennix Busch son, Brexton Busch and wife, Samantha Busch in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fr8 Racing 208 at Echo Park Speedway on February 21, 2026 in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The widow of NASCAR champion Kyle Busch has sent a message to fans thanking them for their prayers and support after the death of her husband.

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Samantha Busch posted to Instagram on Friday, a photo of her, her husband and their children, and the message, “As a family, we wanted to take a moment to say thank you.

“The prayers, messages, flowers, meals, hugs, and countless acts of kindness have carried us through the most heartbreaking days of our lives. While our hearts are absolutely shattered, we have felt God’s presence and arms wrapped tightly around us through each and every one of you.”

[ Kyle Busch, two-time NASCAR series champion, dies at 41 ]

Kyle Busch died on May 21 at the age of 41. His family had said he was hospitalized with a “severe illness,” then hours later that same day, said he had passed, People magazine reported.

[ Kyle Busch: 911 call sheds light into driver’s medical emergency ]

Along with Samantha, he left behind their children, 11-year-old son Brexton and 4-year-old daughter Lennix.

His death certificate stated he had pneumonia for “days to weeks” before his death.

[ Death certificate: Kyle Busch had pneumonia for ‘days to weeks’ before he died ]

In the post on Friday, Samantha Busch went on to say, “The love that has surrounded our family during this unimaginable time has brought comfort in the middle of so much pain. Knowing the impact Kyle had on others and seeing how they are honoring him through each unique act of generosity is a true testament to how special Kyle is to so many people. There are moments when the weight of this loss feels impossible to carry, yet time and time again God, through you all, has shown us we are not alone.”

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