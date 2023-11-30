Kitten rescued after it fell 40 feet down a well

Kitten rescued after it fell 40 feet down a wel A kitten was rescued earlier this week from a well in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. (Forsyth County Sheriff's Office/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A kitten was rescued earlier this week from a well in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said the kitten fell down a 40-foot well in Winston-Salem on Monday.

Pictures showed that the sheriff’s office deputies and the Winston-Salem Fire Department crew used a bucket on a rope to get the kitten, according to WSOC.

After a bit of time but eventually the kitten was pulled up to safety.

“Our feline friend are safe and sound,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said the kitten was taken to the Forsyth County Animal Shelter.