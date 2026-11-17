King Charles was not shaken, but was stirred to words of welcome after learning that actor Robert Pattinson will become the seventh actor to play secret agent James Bond.

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After Pattinson was named on Monday to play Agent 007, the king officially welcomed him to the role.

“Welcome to His Majesty’s Secret Service, Mr. Bond,” the message from the Royal Family’s X account read alongside a repost of the announcement. The original post on the official James Bond account shows Pattinson, 40, in character as the spy originally immortalized in fiction by author Ian Fleming.

Welcome to His Majesty's Secret Service, Mr Bond. — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 16, 2026

Pattinson follows in the footsteps of Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig, who each portrayed the Bond character, CBS News reported.

David Niven appeared in a spoof of the Bond franchise, “Casino Royale,” in 1967. That was based on the novel of the same name and was not part of the “official” James Bond series. Craig starred in the “official” franchise version of “Casino Royale” in 2006.

The first Bond movie, “Dr. No,” starred Connery and was released in 1962, according to IMDb.com.

[ Bond, James Bond: Robert Pattinson named new 007 ]

The franchise’s last film was “No Time to Die,” the movie database site noted.

It was the first time in Bond’s 64-year history in cinema that a film ended with the character’s death, CBS News reported. That movie starred Craig.

But the Bond character will be reborn in the 26th Bond film, according to the news outlet. It will be the first film since Amazon MGM took over the franchise.

[ Bond, James Bond: Robert Pattinson named new 007 ]

The British royal family has a long history with the iconic James Bond film franchise, People reported. Members of the royal family have attended movie premieres and visited the film sets.

The king’s mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, came during the 2012 London Olympics opening ceremony, according to the magazine. Elizabeth II made a surprise cameo with Craig that aired during the telecast.

Pattinson, meanwhile, is already associated with three popular franchises CBS News reported -- “The Batman,” “Twilight” and “Harry Potter.”

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