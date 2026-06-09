Kentucky DL Nic Smith dies; no foul play suspected

Wildcats defensive lineman Nic Smith died on June 8, the University of Kentucky announced. He was 20.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Nic Smith, a redshirt defensive lineman at the University of Kentucky, has died, the school announced on Monday. He was 20.

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Smith was a three-star recruit who played football at Walnut Grove High School in Loganville, Georgia, USA Today reported.

According to university spokesperson Jay Blanton, the University of Kentucky Police Department received a call Monday at 10:03 a.m. ET reporting the death of a student at an on-campus residence hall, The Associated Press reported.

The school announced Smith’s death later Monday. A cause of death has not been revealed, WLEX reported.

Smith, nicknamed “Happy,” committed to the Wildcats in December 2024, according to 247Sports.

“Today our hearts are broken,” Kentucky head coach Will Stein said in a statement. “This is a tremendous loss for our program and university community. We will continue to support one another and honor his memory.”

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved teammate Nic Smith. We extend our thoughts and prayers to Nic's family, friends and the members of our program. pic.twitter.com/MojbQfBMme — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) June 8, 2026

University police and the Lexington-Fayette County Coroner have opened a joint investigation into Smith’s death, USA Today reported. A preliminary investigation into the lineman’s death indicated that no foul play was involved, according to the newspaper.

Smith was a sophomore at UK’s Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture community leadership and development program, WDRB reported.

Smith chose Kentucky over Georgia Tech and Georgia Southern, USA Today reported. The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder was redshirted for the 2025 season.

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