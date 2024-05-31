Kansas City Chiefs celebrate Super Bowl victory at the White House

President Biden Welcomes The Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs To The White House WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 05: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (L) and tight end Travis Kelce of the NFL Kansas City Chiefs present U.S. President Joe Biden a team jersey at the White House on June 05, 2023 in Washington, DC. The Chiefs are the 2023 Super Bowl champions. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Back-to-back Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs visited President Biden at the White House Friday to celebrate their victory.

>> Read more trending news

Friday’s visit was the second year in a row that the Chiefs visited the White House, according to The Washington Post.

Biden received a Chiefs jersey from the team with his name and the number 46 on it.

The entire Chiefs team including Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce participated in the event on the South Lawn, The Associated Press reported. It’s a tradition that sports teams that win a major championship such as the Super Bowl gets invited to the White House.

The Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl last February. Their most recent Super Bowl victory was the team’s third one in five years, the AP reported.

“Today, we’re celebrating our back-to-back championship seasons and victory in Super Bowl LVIII at the White House,” the Chiefs said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Today, we’re celebrating our back-to-back championship seasons and victory in Super Bowl LVIII at the White House.



See you soon 👀 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 31, 2024

Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, did not make an appearance at the White House with the team, according to CNN. She’s currently in Europe on her Eras Tour. She traveling to Lyon, France this weekend and last had a show in Madrid.

The visit also came months after a shooting at the Chiefs victory parade where one person was killed and around 20 others were injured, according to CNN. The shooting happened just after the parade ended. Two men have been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. It was not connected to terrorism. It was an argument or confrontation between two groups.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 25 Travis Kelce through the years 2023: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs talks on his phone after a game against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

© 2024 Cox Media Group