Justin Timberlake reaches plea deal in DWI case: reports

Justin Timberlake SAH HARBOR, NY - JUNE 18: In this handout image provided by the Sag Harbor Police Department, Musician Justin Timberlake is seen in a booking photo on June 18, 2024 in Sag Harbor, New York. Timberlake was charged with driving while intoxicated. (Photo by Sag Harbor Police Department via Getty Images) (Handout/Sag Harbor Police Department via)

SAG HARBOR, N.Y. — Singer Justin Timberlake had already pleaded guilty to charges stemming from his driving while under the influence but has apparently reached a plea deal.

Several media outlets reported on Wednesday Timberlake will appear in Sag Harbor Village court on Friday to plead guilty to a lesser charge and pay a fine.

The charges filed against him were misdemeanors, ABC News reported. But the original charge had a maximum penalty of a year in prison and a $2,500 fine, Deadline reported.

TMZ said the charge will not involve drunken driving but instead will be a traffic violation, saying it will be driving while ability impaired.

Police said the “Bye Bye Bye” singer was pulled over when he ran a stop sign and swerved into an opposing lane after leaving the American Hotel in June. The officer who stopped Timberlake said he smelled alcohol on the former ‘‘N Sync member’s breath.

He also had bloodshot eyes, slow speech and was unsteady on his feet. Police performed a field sobriety test on which police said Timberlake performed poorly.

Timberlake allegedly told the officer that he had one drink that night.

The fine is expected to be between $300 and $500, but will be set by the judge on Friday, TMZ reported.

The celeb gossip site said that because Timberlake declined to take a Breathalyzer that night, his license would still be suspended for a year in New York, an automatic penalty for not taking the test.

He appeared in court in August virtually because he was on tour in Belgium. He is expected to appear in person on Friday, NBC News reported.

