‘Just done with people’: Man accused of stabbing bicyclist with box knife

GREENTOWN, Ind. — A Tennessee man is accused of stabbing a bicyclist with a box knife on Tuesday in a north-central Indiana town, later allegedly telling police that he was “just done with people.”

>> Read more trending news

Justin Adam Crow Jr., 20, of Jonesboro, was arrested early Wednesday and charged with attempted murder, according to Howard County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

At about 9:30 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, officers received a call about a man who had been stabbed in the neck in an alley in Greentown, WTHR-TV reported.

Officers found Ryan Cummins, 48, of Greentown, who was being helped by a bystander, according to the Kokomo Tribune.

Justin A. Crow Jr., 20, of Jonesboro, Tennessee, allegedly admitted to cutting the victim in the neck with a box knife and telling him he was going to kill him.https://t.co/hKmLFnUHpd — WTHR.com (@WTHRcom) July 19, 2023

Cummins told investigators he was riding his bicycle in an alley when he was approached by a man, later identified as Crow, according to the newspaper.

Cummins said that Crow used pepper spray on his face and two men began fighting, WXIN-TV reported. During the altercation, Crow allegedly stabbed Cummins and said he was going to kill him.

Crow then allegedly stood over Cummins and asked the victim for his name, according to the television station. When Cummins identified himself, Crow allegedly said, “Wrong guy,” and left the area on foot.

Investigators later tracked Crow to a home in Greentown, where he was staying with his grandparents, WTHR reported. Crow was detained after officers found evidence related to the crime, according to the television station.

According to police, Crow allegedly confessed to the stabbing, telling authorities that Cummins called him a name that “triggered him,” the Tribune reported. He allegedly said he used the knife to stab the victim because he was “just done with people,” according to the newspaper.

Cummins was airlifted to an area hospital and police said his condition is unknown, the Tribune reported.

Crow was booked into the Howard County Jail and is being without bail, online records show.

An investigation is ongoing.