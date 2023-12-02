Judge lets election interference case against Trump move forward

Former President Trump FORT DODGE, IOWA - NOVEMBER 18: Former President Donald Trump speaks to a crowd of supporters at the Fort Dodge Senior High School on November 18, 2023 in Fort Dodge, Iowa. The former president spoke on various topics pertaining to things that happened during his term in office as well as current events. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images) (Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

On Friday, a federal judge ruled that former President Donald Trump is not immune from prosecution in his election interference case in Washington.

>> Read more trending news

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan ruled that “former Presidents enjoy no special conditions on their federal criminal liability,” according to The Associated Press. Chutkan rejected claims of presidential immunity.

“The court cannot conclude that our Constitution cloaks former Presidents with absolute immunity for any federal crimes they committed while in office,” Chutkan wrote, according to CNN.

“Whatever immunities a sitting President may enjoy, the United States has only one Chief Executive at a time, and that position does not confer a lifelong ‘get-out-of-jail-free’ pass. Former Presidents enjoy no special conditions on their federal criminal liability. Defendant may be subject to federal investigation, indictment, prosecution, conviction, and punishment for any criminal acts undertaken while in office,” Chutkan wrote, according to CNN.

“Defendant may be subject to federal investigation, indictment, prosecution, conviction, and punishment for any criminal acts undertaken while in office,” she wrote, according to the AP.

Trump is expected to appeal, the AP reported. He has denied any wrongdoing in this case.

Earlier in the day Friday, the federal appeals court in Washington D.C. ruled Trump can be held civilly liable for the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The long-awaited decision came out of lawsuits brought by Capitol Police officers and Democrats in Congress. It could clear the way for lawsuits seeking financial damages from Trump, according to The Washington Post.



